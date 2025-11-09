Devotees not barred from Tiruchendur temple shore at nights, cops rebut charges

THOOTHUKUDI: Police in Tiruchendur have denied reports that devotees were barred from staying overnight on the shore near the Subramaniya Swamy temple, saying no restrictions were currently in force.

According to police sources, personnel have been deployed round the clock to ensure the safety of devotees visiting the Tiruchendur temple.

They said that during periods of heavy rainfall or rough weather due to the North East monsoon, temporary restrictions may be imposed only to ensure public safety. However, no such permanent ban on staying along the temple shore has been announced at present, the police clarified.

The clarification follows criticism from a Hindu outfit, which condemned what it called a move to prevent devotees from staying overnight on the temple shore on full moon days.

In a statement, Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam founder-president Gopinath said devotees have traditionally stayed overnight on the Tiruchendur temple beach on full moon days to offer prayers and take a holy dip at dawn before worshipping Lord Murugan. He alleged that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department had imposed a ban citing safety concerns over devotees’ belongings, which the organisation termed “unjustified.”

He further stated that ensuring the safety of devotees and their belongings was the responsibility of the HR&CE Department and the government. Adequate police deployment and lighting, he said, would have been a more appropriate solution than restricting a long-standing tradition.

Calling the restriction an “irresponsible decision,” Gopinath said the practice had continued peacefully for several years without incident. He urged authorities to reconsider the move, warning that continued restrictions could lead to widespread protests by the organisation.