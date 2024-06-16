Devotees can book one-day Tirupati tour online or at TTDC office in Chennai; check details of the package here

CHENNAI: The state government on Sunday informed that devotees can register for a one-day Tirupati tour through an e-portal or by visiting the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's headquarters in Chennai. Around 400 devotees can go on the trip daily.

According to the release issued by the state government, as part of the TTDC's Tirupati Package Tour, its bus picks tourists up at 4.30 am every day from the TTDC headquarters at Wallajah Road. Each TTDC bus has a tourist guide who speaks Tamil and English.

After breakfast at a hotel in Tiruttani, devotees can visit the Tirupati temple for darshan, using an Express Darshan permit slip issued by the Tirupati Devasthanam under a special drive. After completing darshan, they are given a Tirupati ladoo each, the release added.

"After lunch, the devotees will be taken to Tiruchanur to visit the Sri Padmavati Ammavaari temple. Post dinner, the will return to the TTDC headquarters in Chennai," the release stated.

Devotees can register for the one-day Tirupati tour through www.ttdconline.com or at the TTDC headquarters.

For more information about the Tirupati tour, devotees can call 180042531111 (toll free), 044-25333333, and 044-25333444)