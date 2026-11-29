MADURAI: Devotees and the public have been permitted to light lamps only near the Uchipillaiyar temple on Thiruparankundram hill here from November 29 to December 15, the Supreme Court-appointed administrative receivers of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple said on Sunday.
Taking into consideration the worship and safety of devotees, the public will be allowed to light lamps between 10 am and 4.30 pm during this period, according to a press release issued by the receivers.
The temple receivers appealed to devotees and the general public to follow the guidelines issued by the administrative receivers and central security forces, and extend full cooperation to light lamps peacefully and maintain law and order.
Earlier, in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, the Thirukarthigai Deepam was lit on the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill around 5 pm on November 28, under the direct supervision of the receivers -- former Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan and former Madras High Court judge Justice V Parthiban.