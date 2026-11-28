In a press release, the temple receivers said only temple staff, security personnel and a group of 50 authorised devotees would be allowed to climb the hill between 2.30 pm and 3 pm for the lamp-lighting ceremony.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure public safety, preserve the sanctity of the hill and maintain law and order, they said.

Other devotees and members of the public would not be permitted to climb the hill. The receivers appealed to devotees and the public to abide by the Supreme Court's order, follow the instructions of the temple administration and police, and extend their cooperation to maintain peace and order.