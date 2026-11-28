MADURAI: The Karthigai Deepam will be lit on the Deepathoon atop Tiruparankundram hill at 5 pm on Saturday (November 28) under the direct supervision of retired Madras High Court judges S Vaidhyanathan and V Parthiban, appointed as receivers of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in accordance with the Supreme Court's order.
In a press release, the temple receivers said only temple staff, security personnel and a group of 50 authorised devotees would be allowed to climb the hill between 2.30 pm and 3 pm for the lamp-lighting ceremony.
Elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure public safety, preserve the sanctity of the hill and maintain law and order, they said.
Other devotees and members of the public would not be permitted to climb the hill. The receivers appealed to devotees and the public to abide by the Supreme Court's order, follow the instructions of the temple administration and police, and extend their cooperation to maintain peace and order.
The announcement came after the two retired judges held a review meeting with the temple's hereditary priests at a hotel near Madurai airport. Earlier, around 130 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were deployed on the hill to oversee security arrangements in coordination with the Tamil Nadu police.
Around 50 devotees had gathered at the Palani Andavar entrance to the hill to witness the lamp-lighting ceremony, but CRPF personnel denied them entry.
The developments follow the Supreme Court's November 27 order issuing contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu government for failing to comply with its earlier directive to light the lamp on the stone pillar on November 24, during the Karthigai Deepam festival, as a one-time measure.
The state government had instead followed the customary practice of lighting the lamp at the Uchi Pillaiyar temple, maintaining that the temple trustees had unanimously decided to continue with the customary location after considering religious traditions, customary practices, agama regulations and established ritual procedures.
The Supreme Court also suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed the two retired judges as receivers to oversee its administration and implement the directive.