Destitute widows' income limit up to widen access to jobs

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at supporting destitute widows aspiring to appear for competitive examinations, the State has enhanced the monthly income ceiling from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000, broadening eligibility for reservation in public employment.
An order issued by the Department of Human Resources Management said that under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Act, 2016, a destitute widow had been defined as one whose total monthly income from all sources did not exceed Rs 4,000.
In view of the steep rise in the cost of living and the increase in wages over the years, the government has revised the ceiling to Rs 8,000.
The revised limit is expected to benefit destitute widows applying for competitive examinations, particularly for Group C posts. The order has been communicated to recruitment agencies, including the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.
Under the Government Servants Act, in direct recruitment to posts carrying pay up to Level 10 in the pay matrix, 10 per cent of vacancies are reserved for destitute widows within the 30 per cent quota earmarked for women.
The enhancement of the income ceiling is likely to widen the pool of eligible candidates and enable more beneficiaries to avail themselves of reservation and employment opportunities.