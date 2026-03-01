Destitute widows' income limit up to widen access to jobs

An order issued by the Department of Human Resources Management said that under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants Act, 2016, a destitute widow had been defined as one whose total monthly income from all sources did not exceed Rs 4,000.

In view of the steep rise in the cost of living and the increase in wages over the years, the government has revised the ceiling to Rs 8,000.

The revised limit is expected to benefit destitute widows applying for competitive examinations, particularly for Group C posts. The order has been communicated to recruitment agencies, including the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.