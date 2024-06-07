Despite not getting any seat in Tamil Nadu, BJP’s base in the state has increased, says PM Modi

CHENNAI: Days after Lok Sabha results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told mediapersons on Friday that despite not getting any seat in Tamil Nadu, BJP’s base in the state has increased. He was attending a meeting of the newly-elected MPs at the Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, the DMK had stated that the people had not voted for Narendra Modi to rule the nation but it was circumstances that had allowed him to become prime minister on "borrowed benevolence, in a reference to the support from NDA allies, including TDP and JD(U).

It is to be noted that although the BJP failed to win a seat in the state, it has become the third largest party in terms of vote share, falling behind the DMK and the AIADMK.

The Congress which bagged 9 seats in this election in alliance with the DMK as part of the INDIA opposition bloc only secured 10.67% of votes against BJP's 11.24% of votes.

The saffron party and its allies came in the second spot in 12 seats including Coimbatore, Chennai South, and Theni.