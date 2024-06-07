LS polls: Though defanged, BJP still can get on DMK’s nerves

CHENNAI: If the ruling DMK thought that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP falling short of majority was reason enough to believe that it could run a smooth government back home in Tamil Nadu, then it must be seriously mistaken.

Not all share the confidence a few DMK insiders exuded after the BJP fell below the magical number of 272. The general perception was that the BJP, which might not be able to ram down controversial ideas like Agniveer scheme, CAA, minorities reservation, delimitation and one nation one election down the throat of the opposition, would continue to get on the nerves of opposition ruled state governments like in the past decade.

The presence of regional parties like TDP and JD (U) could be a minor cause of comfort, but there is no guarantee that the regional NDA constituents would persuade Modi’s BJP into pulling punches against non-BJP party ruled state governments. Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin is understood to have raised the issue during a chance meeting with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi on Wednesday. However, it is too early to judge if the BJP would mend the fences with the opposition governments.

Senior journalist AS Panneerselvam says; “It all depends on who gets what ministry in the next government. When VP Singh formed the government in 1989-90, he gave a Cabinet position to the DMK despite it not having a single Lok Sabha MP. It showed which way the government was heading – pro-Mandal. Appointment of P Chidambaram and Murasoli Maran as finance and commerce ministers of 1996 United Front government showed that the government was pushing accelerated growth. Appointing George Fernandez as convener of NDA gave us a direction.”

“Past experience suggests that the composition of Cabinet and Cabinet committees will give an idea which direction the government will go. Cabinet committees on security, political affairs and economic affairs wield enormous power. The committees never met between 2019 and 24. If others have a major role in it, they (BJP) cannot do much. Till then it would only be guess work,” Panneerselvam added.

Former additional chief secretary of West Bengal G Balachandran said, “Leopards don’t change their spots. The BJP of today will try to split a few INDIA parties. They have 240. If they bring another 20 seats from somewhere, they will try to intimidate Chandrababu Naidu or Nitish Kumar. When a coalition partner criticises the Ministry of Home Affairs held by the BJP, it will insist that they must not go public.”

“But, remember, the BJP would not have suffered so much if the parties alone hated their arrogant behaviour. People hated it. They will go slow on harassment. They will be patient till such time they feel TDP and JD (U) are dispensable. It is too early to heave a sigh of relief. They will try to make DMK an ally too. They will ask DMK to take principled support. The sword of Damocles will hang forever above the opposition ruled state governments,” Balachandran added.

DMK leaders privately admitted that they were wary of BJP’s attitude, but the lack of majority in LS would reign in on mischief mongers appointed by the Centre.