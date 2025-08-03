Despite NGT’s clean-up order, Ranipet remains chromium-poisoned: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out that Ranipet district has the highest number of cancer patients, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that the State government refuses to take action to remove chromium waste stored for years in the defunct Tamil Nadu Chromate and Chemicals Limited (TNCCL) facility.

During his state-wide rally in Ranipet, on Sunday, Anbumani said that TNCCL was closed in 1989, and chromium waste has been lying inside the premises for 36 years. "Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directing the government, the government has not taken any action to remove the waste. Chromium enters groundwater and causes health ailments. Chromium in drinking water should not exceed 0.5 mg per litre. But, the area around the factory has 277 mg per litre," he claimed.

Anbumani recalled that he conducted a bicycle rally 25 years ago over the issue and said that the PMK conducted several protests. "Despite being elected from Ranipet, minister R Gandhi did not take any measures to remove the waste. He is indirectly murdering the people. Chromium waste mixes with water and air, and claims the lives of the residents. People in the area are affected by cancer, infertility and ailments. DMK government has lost the ability to rule," he alleged.

Urging the State government to implement the directions of the green tribunal issued in 2022, he added that the government should allocate Rs 700 Crore to restore the affected site.

He also highlighted the issue of leather tannery pollution. "Industrial waste from leather factories is entering the Palar River. Pasumai Thayagam (an environmental organisation of PMK) has conducted several protests to stop such practice. But the protests went in vain," he added.