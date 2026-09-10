Tamil Nadu

Deserted by allies, DMK ropes in minor parties

With the VCK having exited the alliance, the DMK is seeking Dalit support in the SC constituency, which is also dominated by the PMK and has a strong Vanniyar base
DMK's candidates for the bypolls with party chief MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Thursday
DMK's candidates for the bypolls with party chief MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Thursday
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CHENNAI: The principal Opposition party, DMK, is making moves to shore up support for its firefighter legal-wing functionary, I Paranthamen, by securing support from Dalit outfits and Muslim parties for the upcoming by-election in Madurantakam (SC).

With the VCK having exited the alliance, the DMK is seeking Dalit support in the SC constituency, which is also dominated by the PMK and has a strong Vanniyar base. In this context, a minor Dalit party with pockets of strength in the northern districts, Indhiya Kudiyarasu Katchi (IKK), has extended its support to the DMK for the upcoming by-elections in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.

Though the support base could be marginal, to take on the might of AIADMK, fighting the polls with the support of PMK, with a strong Vanniyar base in the northern districts, and TVK powered by charismatic Vijay, who has stolen all the allies of Arivalayam, the Stalin-led party is in an unenviable position to prove its mettle. The Muslim party SDPI has also supported DMK in the by-elections.

DMK's candidates for the bypolls with party chief MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Thursday
TN bypolls: DMK first off the block, announces candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram

Meanwhile, the DMK candidates for the two Assembly constituencies — I Paranthamen and S Suganya — met party president MK Stalin on Thursday.

PMK
DMK
TN bypolls 2026
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