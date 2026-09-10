Deserted by allies, DMK ropes in minor parties

Though the support base could be marginal, to take on the might of AIADMK, fighting the polls with the support of PMK, with a strong Vanniyar base in the northern districts, and TVK powered by charismatic Vijay, who has stolen all the allies of Arivalayam, the Stalin-led party is in an unenviable position to prove its mettle. The Muslim party SDPI has also supported DMK in the by-elections.