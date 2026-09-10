Deserted by allies, DMK ropes in minor parties

CHENNAI: The principal Opposition party, DMK, is making moves to shore up support for its firefighter legal-wing functionary, I Paranthamen, by securing support from Dalit outfits and Muslim parties for the upcoming by-election in Madurantakam (SC).
With the VCK having exited the alliance, the DMK is seeking Dalit support in the SC constituency, which is also dominated by the PMK and has a strong Vanniyar base. In this context, a minor Dalit party with pockets of strength in the northern districts, Indhiya Kudiyarasu Katchi (IKK), has extended its support to the DMK for the upcoming by-elections in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies.
Though the support base could be marginal, to take on the might of AIADMK, fighting the polls with the support of PMK, with a strong Vanniyar base in the northern districts, and TVK powered by charismatic Vijay, who has stolen all the allies of Arivalayam, the Stalin-led party is in an unenviable position to prove its mettle. The Muslim party SDPI has also supported DMK in the by-elections.
Meanwhile, the DMK candidates for the two Assembly constituencies — I Paranthamen and S Suganya — met party president MK Stalin on Thursday.