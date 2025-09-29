Deregister TVK for allowing kids, vulnerable sections at poll rally, seeks litigant

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, seeking the de-registration of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam for electoral misconduct and violation of fundamental rights.

Advocate C Selvam e-filed the PIL on Sunday seeking the HC to safeguard the fundamental right to life under Article 21, urging the court to prevent exploitation of minors and vulnerable persons in political gatherings and ensure accountability for the tragic stampede incident that occurred in Karur.

Children, infants, pregnant women and elderly persons took part in the TVK’s public meeting, which violates court rulings, he pointed out.

The Bombay High Court has already laid down binding guidelines prohibiting the use of minors in politics, he cited.

The respondents, including Karur Superintendent of Police, failed in their statutory duty to regulate and prevent the participation of vulnerable groups, he said. The case has been listed for a hearing on Monday.