Deputy CM Udhaynidhi inaugurates upgraded Blue Flag Marina

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the upgraded Marina beach behind the Marina swimming pool, developed at Rs 7.31 crore under the Blue Flag beach certificate programme. The deputy CM visited the play area for special children and interacted with them.

The project was undertaken under the Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) programme. The implementation period was 7 months, followed by 12 months of operation and maintenance. Once it is completed, the Blue Flag-certified Marina Beach will stand as a model for coastal resilience, accessibility, and sustainable tourism in India.

The upgraded blue flag beach behind the Marina swimming pool spans over 20 acres with 20 bamboo shade huts, 40 recliner chairs, 12 chairs, 4 watchtowers, 24 dustbins, a front arch, a meditation centre (30x30), a reading space (16x16), two selfie spots, and five pear-shaped chairs.

As many as 12 wheelchairs for the disabled, four play areas for children, and exercise and play equipment for disabled children have also been introduced. There are 10 coconut trees, nursing rooms, CCTV and a first aid room, a living room, 2 men's bathrooms and 7 men's toilets. One women's bathroom and four women's toilets, one toilet for the differently-abled, clean drinking water provided through a water ATM are provided in the area.

Encouraged by the success of Blue Flag beach in Kovalam, the state government took up the project on beaches in Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi.

GCC Commissioner, J Kumara Gurubaran said, "A similar blue flag set up will be established in 25 acres opposite Vivekananda House; the works will start soon." Further, he admitted, "The operation and maintenance of five years will be carried out for the existing blue flag beach. The initial one year will be maintained under contract; later, GCC will carry out the maintenance."

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, Health and Public Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, MP Dayanidhi Maran, Mayor R Priya and higher government officials and politicians were present at the event.

According to GCC officials, Thiruvanmiyur Beach, Palavakkam Beach, and Uthandi Beach are in the lineup for upgradation in Chennai.

What is a Blue Flag Beach Certificate?

The Blue Flag Coastal Project is an international initiative to improve the quality of land in freshwater and marine areas. The project is implemented by the Foundation for Environmental Education. Started in France in 1985, the project has expanded globally. In India, it operates under the Coastal Environment and Aesthetic Management Services of the Ministry of Climate Change.