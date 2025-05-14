Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin launches Kalloori Kanavu 2025

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday launched the Kalloori Kanavu 2025 programme, an extension of Naan Mudhalvan scheme, to support the higher education of underprivileged students in the state and said that the other states would require another 10 to 15 years to achieve the GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) of Tamil Nadu in higher education.

Drawing a parallel between the standard of education in the north and Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi, who launched the state-wide program and released the guide book of Kalloori Kanavu 2025 at a function held in Anna Centenary Library, said, "The situation in north India is different in terms of education. Even necessities are a big deal for the people there. Unlike in Tamil Nadu, not all children are admitted to schools there. Even if they complete school education, the rate of students pursuing college education is very low. The GER is 52% in Tamil Nadu, but the national average is 29% only. The other states would require another 10 to 15 years to achieve the growth of Tamil Nadu, which has achieved so much growth. It was made possible because of the Dravidian Model governments."

Reiterating that the principle of the Dravidian model government was not to have entrance tests for admission to higher education, the deputy Chief Minister said, "The Union government was trying to impose entrance tests for not only medicine and engineering, but even arts colleges through the National Education Policy. Hence, the Chief Minister and Tamil Nadu are vehemently opposing the NEP."

State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and officials also took part in the event.