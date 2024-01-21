Deputing KP Munusamy to lead PU level stir in Anaicut raises eyebrows

VELLORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanisami releasing a presser on January 18 stating that party deputy general secretary and former minister KP Munusamy would lead an agitation against the DMK at Anaicut bus stand in Vellore district raised eyebrows among seniors. Usually party heavyweights participate in state-level agitations at the district level and a deputy general secretary participating at a PU level stir was not heard of.

Sources said that this was due to the DMK in Anaicut going to town plastering the area with posters against Vellore rural district secretary D Velazhagan for illegal mining of sand from the locality.

DMK sources not wanting to be named said, “It was to hide Velazhagan’s misdeeds that agitation drama was being staged with a deputy general secretary in attendance.”

When asked AIADMK sources preferred to be mum saying that “the issue related to the rural party district about which we do not want to comment.”

The ruling party posters demanded to know why the DMK was being blamed and why the agitation drama was being staged when Velazhagan had under a benami name plundered Karadikudi village panchayat in the PU of sand illegally.