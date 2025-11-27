Depression to bring good rains to North TN including Chennai on Nov 29

CHENNAI: A depression has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, raising the likelihood of significant rainfall for northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the system formed on the late evening of November 26 and is expected to intensify into a deep depression within the next 12 hours.

The weather system is forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rain to several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Cuddalore, on November 29. Isolated areas may experience extremely heavy rainfall.

The depression is currently centered approximately 170 km east of Hambantota, Sri Lanka, and is predicted to move north-northwestwards towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast over the next 48 hours.

In a separate development, Cyclonic Storm "Senyar" continues to move south-southeastward over coastal Northeast Indonesia and is expected to maintain its intensity.