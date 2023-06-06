Begin typing your search...

Depression likely to intensify into storm in next 24 hrs: Met

Due to westerly wind and heat wave, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 Jun 2023 11:20 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-06 11:22:10.0  )
Depression likely to intensify into storm in next 24 hrs: Met
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Tuesday announced that a low pressure area which was forming in the South East Arabian Sea has now intensified into a low pressure zone. According to the Department, this depression could become a storm in the following 24 hours.

Due to westerly wind and heat wave, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from today till June 9 ​​and the temperature is likely to rise in some places, as per latest forecast.

There is a possibility of rain in Kerala, interior of South Karnataka and Western Ghats within the next 3 days and southwest monsoon is expected to start in a day or two.

Tamil NaduDepressionRain updaterain newsMeteorological DepartmentLow pressure zoneTN rainsRainsouthwest monsoonTemperature
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X