Depression likely to intensify into storm in next 24 hrs: Met

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Tuesday announced that a low pressure area which was forming in the South East Arabian Sea has now intensified into a low pressure zone. According to the Department, this depression could become a storm in the following 24 hours.

Due to westerly wind and heat wave, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from today till June 9 ​​and the temperature is likely to rise in some places, as per latest forecast.



There is a possibility of rain in Kerala, interior of South Karnataka and Western Ghats within the next 3 days and southwest monsoon is expected to start in a day or two.

