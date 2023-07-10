Depleting Mettur level puts kuruvai under risk

TIRUCHY: Depleting water levels of Mettur reservoir has raised concerns among Delta farmers who have commenced kuruvai cultivation for over 3.60 lakh acres across the region.

Ryots happy to begin cultivation once water was released on the customary date of June 12 are now sceptical about successful kuruvai season as the storage of water as of now is considered inadequate.

Farmers are demanding the Karnataka government for an immediate release of the due monthly share of water so that the kuruvai cultivation isn’t affected.

Storage at the Stanley reservoir was at 69.9 TMC when Chief Minister MK Stalin released it on June 12. Water storage has reduced to 46.4 TMC as of now.

According to experts, the Delta farmers cultivate at least 5 lakh acres of kuruvai while samba and thalady are cultivated in 13 lakh acres. In order to realise successful kuruvai, at least 100 TMC water is required, while for samba and thalady atleast 200 TMC water is required, they point out. “As the current storage stood at 46 TMC, there will definitely be a shortage of 54 TMC of water for kuruvai cultivation. On time arrival of the monsoon could only save the cultivation,” said senior agriculture technocrat P Kalaivanan. “Karnataka is due to provide 167 TMC water as per the apex court direction,” Kalaivanan added.

















Meanwhile, the farmer leaders from the Cauvery Delta region expressed dissatisfaction against the stand of Karnataka government not to release water. They allege that the neighbouring state is yet to release the monthly share dues for June and July months.

















“As per the apex court direction, Tamil Nadu should get 9.19 TMC for the month of June this year and 31.24 TMC during July.

Unfortunately, we are yet to get the due water from June itself. Even if the Tamil Nadu government takes it to the courts, they can insist on Karnataka quoting the court direction,” said P Ayyakannu, State president, Desiya Thennindiya NadhigalInaippu Sangam.

He appealed to the Tamil Nadu government not to go soft with the Karnataka government on the water issue. “It is our right and the Karnataka government cannot delay the release at any cost,” he said.

Ayyakannu called upon the government to acknowledge that successful kuruvai and samba cultivation is dependent on the Mettur reservoir, which has been declining day by day, he said.

Cauvery V Dhanapalan, General Secretary of Cauvery Farmers Protection Association said that the Karnataka government is in the habit of releasing surplus water during monsoon times, but not at times when needed.

“But the apex court has clearly given the order directing the Karnataka government to release water on a monthly basis and it is the duty of our state government to get us the water,” he said.

















Proportionate allocation, not numerical share, will help Delta: Expert

Tamil Nadu should push for water share from Karnataka based on proportionate allocation rather than the numerical allocation, said senior agro technocrat P Kalaivanan.

“It will be ideal for Delta irrigation as this helps avoid further complications because of excess water release being taken into account,” he added.

The available water storage of 46 TMC at Stanley reservoir in Mettur is adequate for delta irrigation only till the end of September, Kalaivanan said.

“Presently the monsoon has started in the catchment areas in Karnataka. There is a possibility of further release of water. The onset of northeast monsoon, which usually commences by the middle of October, would be adequate for taking up both kuruvai and samba cultivation, provided Karnataka releases the rightful water to Tamil Nadu,” Kalaivanan said.

Kalaivanan quoted the Cauvery water tribunal award that directed both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to avail a proportionate share of 38 percent and 62 percent respectively for irrigation. This proportionate share of water would be fixed every time in terms of the excess water season as well as the deficit year.

The agro technocrat said some of the Delta regions, like Tiruvarur, have been practising direct sowing methods and so the rightful share of water from Karnataka plays a crucial role. Otherwise, they are dependent on the monsoon rains which might fail in certain seasons that would have a direct impact on the cultivation, he said.

Kalaivanan recommended that the farmers take out direct sowing to make use of ground water which would be recharged when the Cauvery overflows.

“So, for the groundwater recharge, the water flow in the Cauvery is essential and thus Karnataka releasing water assumes paramount importance,” he said.