Deny your son-in-law met Adani, Annamalai dares CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin denied meeting industrialist Gautam Adani, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai alleged that the chief minister’s son-in-law Sabareeshan met Adani and officers close to the CM met representatives of the corporate honcho in the city recently.

Talking to media persons at the State BJP headquarters here on Wednesday evening, Annamalai referred to the CM’s submission in the State Assembly on Tuesday and said, “The Chief Minister informed the House that he did not meet Adani. We, the BJP, never said anywhere that the CM met Adani. Meeting Adani is not a crime either. We are alleging that your son-in-law met Adani. We are alleging that, on your behalf, IAS officers close to you, your secretary and your private secretary, are meeting officials of Adani. A meeting took place even last week.”

“Your son-in-law meeting Adani is tantamount to you meeting him. Can you inform the Assembly tomorrow (in future) that your son-in-law did not meet Adani?” the State BJP president wondered.

“Let the CM clarify that his son-in-law or officials did not meet Adani representatives. Then we will answer, and show where they met,” Annamalai said.