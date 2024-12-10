CM Stalin denies meeting Adani, dares PMK to seek JPC probe in Parliament

CHENNAI: Categorically denying a meeting with industrialist Gautam Adani recently, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday dared PMK to support the demand for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe against Adani in the Parliament.

After PMK legislature party leader GK Mani brought the treasury benches' attention to the reported naming of the Tamil Nadu government in the indictment against Adani in a US court over bribery allegations and sought clarity on the issue, Chief Minister Stalin said he had no connection whatsoever with the industrialist and the PMK and the BJP were spreading a 'misinformation' campaign that he had links.

"Adani did not visit me. Nor did I meet him," Stalin said, before citing the demand raised by INDIA bloc MPs in the Parliament for holding a JPC probe against Adani.

When the PMK legislator clarified that he was not keen on digging deep into the issue, Stalin said, "Even if you don't, your leaders are repeatedly speaking. Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji has already clarified the issue twice or thrice. He is not here now. So I am clarifying. I did not meet him (Adani). Are the PMK and BJP prepared for a JPC probe on the issue? You must support it (demand for JPC) in the Parliament."

A reticent Mani responded saying that they would definitely support the demand for JPC demand in the Parliament. Though the alleged meeting between the CM and the industrialist has been doing rounds in state politics in recent times, this is the first time Stalin has come out openly on the issue. The Chief Minister has categorically rejected meeting the business honcho, something his cabinet colleague Senthilbalaji has been reiterating ever since the issue hit the headlines.

Later in the day, Deputy CM Udhaynidhi Stalin, on his return from Coimbatore, told reporters at the Chennai airport that the Tamil Nadu government has no links with Adani.