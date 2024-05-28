Denied wheelchair and stretcher, daughter forced to carry 80-yr-old mother in Erode government hospital

CHENNAI: Unable to get a stretcher or wheelchair at Erode Government General Hospital, a woman carrying her aged mother at hospital premises has gone viral.



According to Thanthi TV report, Swarna, an 80-year-old woman from Periyavalasu area in Erode, was hit by a two-wheeler while she was walking on the road. The elderly woman suffered injuries on her leg.

Her daughter Valarmathi took her to Erode Government General Hospital by auto.

At the hospital, the doctors told the daughter to take the elderly woman to the accident and emergency ward. When Vanarmathi asked for a stretcher or wheelchair to take her mother to the ward, the doctors and hospital staff didn't accede to the request.

Allegedly finding no help from the hospital staff, Valarmathi then decided to carry her mother, who was in pain, on her own to the emergency ward.

The video of the woman carrying her elderly mother was released went viral on social media, added the Thanthi TV report.