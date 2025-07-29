Denied an audience with PM Modi, OPS shifts his rhetoric against the BJP-led Union govt

CHENNAI: In a clear message expressing his displeasure over being denied an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam issued a statement “strongly condemning” the BJP-led Union Government for withholding funds amounting to Rs 2,151 cr under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan from Tamil Nadu for not adhering to its three-language policy, describing the Union Government’s stance as anti-federal and in violation of the Right to Education Act

The change in tone and tenor of the former Chief Minister, who heads the AIADMK’s Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee, signals his dissatisfaction with the saffron party’s attitude towards him, as reflected in his statement

He had written to Modi ahead of the latter’s visit to Tamil Nadu to inaugurate various schemes in Thoothukudi and participate in the ‘Aadi Thiruvathirai’ festival at Gaigonda Cholapuram on July 26 and 27, seeking an appointment at Thoothukudi Airport, yet his request was declined.

Meanwhile, Modi met AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders at Trichy Airport, a move that, according to a close aide, deeply upset Panneerselvam and hurt his sentiments. “Tuesday's statement regarding the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is a clear message to the BJP leadership,” the source said.

Raising the issue of the withheld SSA funds, Panneerselvam cited Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary’s remark that the amount was held back because Tamil Nadu had not complied with the three-language formula, noting that while 65 lakh students were benefitting under the scheme and studying in private schools, six lakh schools were facing financial strain due to the delay in fund disbursal, further hampering teacher training and development works in schools

He shifted his rhetoric from “urging” the Union Government to release the funds to issuing a “strong condemnation”, subtly conveying his dismay over the recent developments despite his earlier restraint

“The Central Government’s approach has created a pathetic situation where 25% of students cannot be enrolled in private schools under the Right to Education Act, raising serious concerns about the future of those already enrolled under the scheme,” he said in the statement

Disagreements over policy may arise between State and Central governments, but such issues should not lead to fund denial, especially when it adversely impacts students and the teaching community, he argued, adding that “it is strongly condemnable, and the Centre’s approach goes against the spirit of federalism and the Right to Education Act”, insisted the immediate release of funds to Tamil Nadu in the interest of student and teacher welfare

It may be recalled that Panneerselvam’s advisor, Panrutti S Ramachandran, openly called for OPS to step out of the BJP’s shadow, stating that it was unwise to remain in an alliance that failed to accord him due respect. Ramachandran made this statement after OPS was denied an opportunity to meet the PM.

Panneerselvam's change of approach has further fuelled the rumours that he may be exploring the option of joining hands with actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. In a recent media interaction, he had wished the TVK leader for his political steps. He had said, "Our support will depend on his future decisions, in line with democratic values."



















