Dengue genomic research lab to be operational at TN's State Public Health Laboratory

CHENNAI: State Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Friday that a dengue genomic research laboratory would soon be operational at the State Public Health Laboratory to detect dengue cases and intensify preventive measures.

"Although many government and private hospitals have laboratories to study dengue, none of them have the capability to study its genomic factors. For the first time in Tamil Nadu, steps have been taken to conduct genomic sequencing to study the impact of dengue," he said.

The minister added that dengue virus genomic research will commence within three days and that necessary raw materials have been imported.

As dengue cases have witnessed a surge in the State in the last few weeks, health department officials say that it is significant to understand the epidemiology and the nature of the virus, and hence, the genomic sequencing laboratory would be utilised for this purpose.

Ma Subramanian was speaking at the valedictory event of a national-level hands-on capacity enhancement training for laboratory technicians under the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme. Training for lab technicians from eight states including Tamil Nadu was held at the State Public Health Laboratory recently. The minister handed over certificates to the laboratory technicians and released the laboratory manual.

A dedicated state iodine laboratory is functioning at the State Public Health Laboratory where technicians from other states are also given training.

Speaking about the National Iodine Deficiency Disorders Control Programme, the minister said that it aims to assess the extent of iodine deficiency disorders in the country and ensure the production, distribution, and consumption of adequately iodized salt. "Tamil Nadu is a model state in implementing disease prevention programmes, and this programme is also being implemented effectively in the State," he added.