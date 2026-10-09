Dengue: 21,655 cases, 10 deaths in TN since January; surge coming down, says Minister Arunraj

Around 1,000 fever camps are being conducted daily across Tamil Nadu, while one special camp is being held for every two wards in Chennai. At Thursday's camp in Kodambakkam, 50 people were screened and one was found to have fever symptoms. Further tests would be conducted and appropriate treatment provided if dengue was confirmed.

Around 3,700 mosquito-control workers have been deployed across Chennai, while 301 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across the State. SWD construction works in Chennai would be completed by the end of this month, the minister said.

Asked why Mayor R Priya had not attended the fever-control programmes, Arunraj said the government and local bodies should work together without political considerations. "Ask the mayor why she did not attend, " he said.

Earlier, Arunraj and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran visited households and distributed pamphlets creating awareness on mosquito-control measures.