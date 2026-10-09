Dengue: 21,655 cases, 10 deaths in TN since January; surge coming down, says Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded 21,655 dengue cases and 10 deaths between January 1 and October 7, Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj said on Thursday, adding that the number of areas in Chennai with high incidence of fever had fallen from 500 two weeks ago to 300 due to the government’s intensified preventive measures ahead of the northeast monsoon.
"Public cooperation is essential to contain dengue. People should ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes," Arunraj told reporters after inspecting a special fever camp and dengue-control measures at Gangaiamman Kovil street in Vadapalani.
He said mosquito-control workers visiting households should be allowed to inspect the premises and create awareness. Companies and construction sites found allowing water to stagnate would be fined Rs 10,000 for the first violation, with higher penalties for subsequent violations, he said, noting that the Greater Chennai Corporation has collected Rs 7.5 lakh in fines in the past two months.
Around 1,000 fever camps are being conducted daily across Tamil Nadu, while one special camp is being held for every two wards in Chennai. At Thursday's camp in Kodambakkam, 50 people were screened and one was found to have fever symptoms. Further tests would be conducted and appropriate treatment provided if dengue was confirmed.
Around 3,700 mosquito-control workers have been deployed across Chennai, while 301 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across the State. SWD construction works in Chennai would be completed by the end of this month, the minister said.
Asked why Mayor R Priya had not attended the fever-control programmes, Arunraj said the government and local bodies should work together without political considerations. "Ask the mayor why she did not attend, " he said.
Earlier, Arunraj and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran visited households and distributed pamphlets creating awareness on mosquito-control measures.