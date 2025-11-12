Demand career advancement: Teachers’ body to start 2-day protest on Nov 12

CHENNAI: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) and members of Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) have announced that it would stage continues a sit-in protest from Wednesday to urge the TN government to fulfil their long standing demands that include the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

AUT president, Gandhiraj, said, “The sit-in protest will start today and go on till November 14 at Saidapet in front of the Department of Higher Education office. We also demand that the government implement the old pension scheme.”

Though AUT and MUTA also conducted protests in September, no action was taken by the State government. “The demands include implementing the CAS and providing incentives for the government-aided college professors, who have completed MPhil and PhD as per the University Grants Commission (UGC),” he added.

According to the AUT and MUTA, the demonstration will also demand that as per the UGC rules, the State government relax the PhD qualification for existing assistant professors. The teaching staff from the forums demanded that the government exempt mathematics exams for the teaching staff in the government-aided colleges.