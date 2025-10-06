Delta’s options for huge gatherings

TIRUCHY: Officials claim that G-Corner is the ideal location, as it is close to the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass and the land area is more than 12 acres. It would also not affect the public movement and could accommodate 50,000 at a time. Several political parties had previously convened their rallies at this venue without incident. Although it belongs to the Union Government, the state government can recommend it for huge gatherings.

Pudukkottai

Thilakar Thidal, a traditional meeting spot located at North Raja Veedhi in Pudukkottai Town, is considered ideal. The four acres of land can be used for a closed political gathering as it has four entry and exit points. The spot is situated near the main road.

Karur

Kodangipatti ground, a privately owned venue, is a vast area that can accommodate several lakhs of people. It is very close to the Karur-Tiruchy bypass, and a vast parking facility is also available. Recently, the DMK and AIADMK organised meetings in the venue.

Thanjavur

Thilagar Thidal, a renowned spot for political gatherings, has several facilities. The traditionally acclaimed spot is located close to the Big Temple, has a vast parking slot and entry and exit points. At least 10,000 people can be accommodated.

Tiruvarur

South Veedhi is a traditional area located near Kamalalayam tank. It has a wide road and links to the Highway. Political parties prefer this spot as it can also accommodate at least 10,000 people.

Nagapattinam

Avuri Thidal can accommodate only 1,000 people. Political parties prefer this place, which can cater to every aspect for a medium-level gathering.