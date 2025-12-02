Delta gears up for stir against Mekedatu

TIRUCHY: With tensions rising over Karnataka's bid to build the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, farmers in the Delta have resolved to resume protests and stage rail roko demonstrations across the region in the coming days, seeking attention over the issue.

At a state executive committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association in Thanjavur, chaired by president Palaniappan, members discussed what they termed would be doomsday for the Delta if the proposed dam is allowed to be built. The meeting condemned the Karnataka government for pushing ahead with the project despite the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's orders against it.

The association alleged that the BJP-led Union government was behind the recent court verdict favouring Karnataka, and warned that the Delta “would turn into a desert” if the dam was built. It also urged Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry to boycott the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s debate scheduled on December 8, raising opposition over Mekedatu.

Announcing the next course of action, Palaniappan said farmers would hold a rail roko in Thanjavur on December 5 to oppose the Mekedatu project.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All Farmers Associations, which met in Mannargudi under the leadership of president PR Pandian, announced a rail roko in Tiruvarur on December 7, also condemning Karnataka’s move to proceed with the dam.