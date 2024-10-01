Delta farmers take out rally in Thanjavur to press for 50,000 free power connections

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers on Tuesday staged a rally in Thanjavur demanding the state government to immediately provide 50,000 free power connections to farmers as per the announcement made on the Assembly floor.

The farmers from Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam headed by its president L Palaniappan converged at the old Thanjavur collectorate and took a rally to the Head post office pressing their demands.

The farmers said that the announcement of 50,000 free agricultural power connections to farmers had already been made on the Assembly floor and the farmers who were on the beneficiaries list had long been waiting for the connection to be made and supply of electricity to begin. They urged the state government to immediately initiate steps to fulfil the announcement, keeping in mind the welfare of the farmers.

Meanwhile, the farmers wanted the government to ensure ryots get compensation for losses incurred due to sudden rains. Farmers who had insured their crops too failed to get their insurance claims, they said.

They demanded the insurance firms to release the claims along with the appropriate interest due. The farmers also appealed to the government to initiate steps to get them their insurance claims, by ensuring pressure on the private companies.

The protestors also demanded to increase the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KSNY) funds from Rs 6,000 to 12,000 and organise a fresh survey to add beneficiaries.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam Secretary M Mani and others took part in the rally.