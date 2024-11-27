Delta districts in Tamil Nadu first to face depression fury

TIRUCHY: As per the prediction of IMD, several districts of the Cauvery Delta region received heavy downpours on Tuesday with Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur experiencing maximum rainfall.

The monitoring officers of the respective district visited vulnerable spots and initiated flood prevention activities. The fishermen were asked to stay off sea due to bad weather conditions.

According to sources, as per the IMD warning, the Delta districts particularly, Nagapattinam district received a heavy downpour with a maximum of 13 cm rainfall at Nagapattinam town, 11 cm at Kizhvelur while Vedaranyam received 8 cm rainfall during the daytime on Tuesday.

In Mayiladuthurai, Tharangambadi received the maximum rainfall of 7.5 cm while Sirkazhi and Kollidam received 6.7 cm rainfall each.

Similarly, Tiruvarur recorded a heavy rainfall of 9.7 cm and Nannilam, Needamangalam and Thiruthuraipoondi received 7.5 cm rainfall while Muthupettai received 6.7 cm rainfall.

Normalcy was affected across the Delta districts due to the downpours and the people kept themselves indoors as a red alert was issued by IMD for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur while holiday was declared for schools and colleges in the three districts.

Meanwhile, the water release from Kallanai (Grand Anicut) into the GA Canal was stopped as the farmers said that the rains were beneficial for undergoing samba.

In the meantime, the monitoring officers of respective districts had organised meetings with the officials and discussed the works initiated for the prevention of floods.

They also visited the vulnerable areas across the region and gave on-time orders to ensure the free flow of stormwater drains and ensured utmost safety of the people.

The officials also inspected the A, and B canals that were desilted and asked to remove the blocks in pipe and box culverts to ensure the free flow of water. The monitoring officials had also discussed the diversion traffic plan and readied if there were any incidents of flooding taking place.