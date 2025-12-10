Delivery man beaten to death for sending love messages to gangster's wife in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A gang of five, including a gangster, lynched a courier deliveryman to death in Thanjavur on Wednesday for sending a love message to the gangster’s wife.

Pugalendi (31), a resident of Tirumandangudi in Thanjavur working as a delivery man for a courier firm, was said to be sending love messages to the wife of Cibi Chakkravarthy (33), a gangster from Marudhanallur. The woman informed her husband about this, who planned to teach Pugalendi a lesson.

Accordingly, in the late hours of December 8, the five-member gang intercepted Pugalendi, who was returning home. They brutally attacked him, and he sustained internal injuries. He was undergoing treatment.

However, on Tuesday night, Pugalendi's condition deteriorated, and he was moved to a private hospital in Kumbakonam, where he succumbed to injuries.

Based on the complaint, Natchiyarkoil police registered a case and arrested Cibi Chakkravarthy, Harihara Sudhan (26), Krishna (33), Vignesh (26) and Kuberan (27) from Kumbakonam.

Further investigations are on.