Congress president Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, are set to meet Stalin here and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, amid efforts by the opposition to shore up numbers to defeat the BJP-led central government's Constitution amendment bill, involving delimitation.

The Sunday meeting comes a day after the Dravidian party, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, announced support to the Centre's Delimitation bill and amidst constant bickering between the former allies over Congress walking out of the alliance to extend support to the ruling TVK post-April polls and be a part of its coalition government.

When reporters sought Udhayanidhi's comments on the arrival of the Congress delegation, the state Leader of Opposition, asked, "Are they coming?"

"Are they coming? Let them come. Are you saying they shouldn't come? I am getting it to know from you," he said, in an apparent jest.

"Let them come and meet," he added.

Asked if the party would reconsider its support to the BJP-led NDA on the issue, Udhayanidhi said only Stalin will take any decision.