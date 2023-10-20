Delhi youth arrested for cheating retired TNSTC bus conductor in Arani

ARANI: A youth from New Delhi was arrested on Wednesday for cheating a retired TNSTC bus conductor.

The victims Govindaraj (72), retired TNSTC conductor from Chennai living in Arani, had gone to the ATM on September 27 to withdraw money.

A youth standing nearby offered to help him, but, soon returned the card stating that the machine was not working. However, Govindaraj received a message stating that Rs 22, 500 was withdrawn from his account.

Govindaraj also noticed that his ATM card was replaced with another and he complained to both the bank and the Arani town police.

On Wednesday, Govindaraj noticed the youth near the ATM, when the former was there with the police. Even though the youth tried to escape, he was caught and taken to the police station where under interrogation he was identified as Sanjay Kumar (32) of New Delhi.

A total of 11 ATM cards from various banks were recovered from him. He was later arrested and remanded.