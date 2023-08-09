Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks Stalin for opposing Delhi services bill

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin for his party's (DMK) opposition to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2023 in the Parliament.

In his demi official letter to Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his "gratitude on behalf of the two crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023" and said, "I would like to place on record the heartfelt appreciation for championing the rights of the people of Delhi inside as well as outside the Parliament. I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades." "We look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution, " Kejriwal added, reiterating the united opposition against the BJP led union government.