Delays in land acquisition hitting Rly projects in TN despite fund allocation by Centre: Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK government for delaying land acquisition for railway projects in the State.

Annamalai accused the DMK government of “playing games for publicity" instead of focusing on completing the land acquisition process. In a social media post, he expressed his concerns, stating that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had exposed the DMK government's “shallow claim" of delay in executing railway projects.

Annamalai pointed out that the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had allocated sufficient funds for projects, but the DMK government needed to catch up on the land acquisition process.

Act against the practice of producing false SC community certificates: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP state unit urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take action against individuals who have fraudulently obtained Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates and secured government jobs.

This call to action follows the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter. According to state BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, there have been several instances of non-SC individuals contesting SC-reserved constituencies using forged certificates. "This has led to controversies in various elections in Tamil Nadu, including Local Body polls," he said in a statement.

Prasad emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation into such cases, which would ensure that reservation benefits reach people genuinely hailing from the SC community.

ANS Prasad also stressed that the ruling DMK government must act on the Supreme Court's verdict and take strict action against those who have “converted solely for benefits.”

According to the Constitution, people from the Scheduled Castes community who had converted to Christianity were treated as a Backward Community (BC). But there are widespread allegations that even though some of them have converted to Christianity, they still falsely claim to be Hindus for getting benefits entitled to the SC community.