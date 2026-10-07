Delay in Rs 3,400 pension leaves retired anganwadi workers in Tamil Nadu distressed

CHENNAI: The State government’s decision to raise the monthly pension of retired Anganwadi workers to Rs 3,400 has failed to bring relief to many beneficiaries, who alleged that the amount was frequently delayed for several months. The retired workers lamented the irregular payment and the subsequent financial hardship, particularly for those dependent almost entirely on the pension for their day-to-day expenses.
The government had increased the monthly pension for anganwadi workers and nutrition organisers from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,400 in January. The retirement benefit was also enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.
However, retired workers said that the problem was not merely the quantum of pension but the uncertainty over when it will reach their bank accounts. “Payments are sometimes held up for months, forcing elderly beneficiaries to depend on family members or borrow money to meet essential expenses,” rued a retired worker. “When even the small amount of Rs 3,400 is delayed for months, it becomes extremely difficult to manage household expenses.”
Another pensioner added that the delay was particularly painful for elderly workers who have no other steady source of income. “The government announces increases and benefits, but what matters to us is whether the money reaches us on time. We cannot wait for months for every payment,” another retired worker said.
Retired workers have urged the Social Welfare Department to streamline the pension disbursement process and ensure that arrears, wherever pending, are cleared immediately. The pension issue is also part of the larger concerns such as working conditions, pay and post-retirement security, etc they have raised.
The workers have called for timely implementation of government announcements and a mechanism to prevent delays in pension payments. The department officials did not respond when contacted.