Delay in Rs 3,400 pension leaves retired anganwadi workers in Tamil Nadu distressed

Another pensioner added that the delay was particularly painful for elderly workers who have no other steady source of income. “The government announces increases and benefits, but what matters to us is whether the money reaches us on time. We cannot wait for months for every payment,” another retired worker said.

Retired workers have urged the Social Welfare Department to streamline the pension disbursement process and ensure that arrears, wherever pending, are cleared immediately. The pension issue is also part of the larger concerns such as working conditions, pay and post-retirement security, etc they have raised.

The workers have called for timely implementation of government announcements and a mechanism to prevent delays in pension payments. The department officials did not respond when contacted.