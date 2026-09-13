20 lakh hit as central pension delayed in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Around 20 lakh old-age pension beneficiaries in Tamil Nadu have not received their monthly payout for August under schemes assisted by the Union government, including the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme. However, 15.56 lakh beneficiaries covered entirely under State government schemes have received their payments on time.
Beneficiaries under the central schemes have been anxious over the past few days following the non-crediting of pension to their bank accounts.
"I receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,200 on the 5th of every month without fail. But I have not received the amount for August yet. Living alone without any support, this sudden delay has left me deeply worried," said a beneficiary from Karur.
Explaining the delay, Director of Social Security Schemes Gayathri Krishnan said the Union government had issued directives to implement pension schemes through a unique portal, SNA-SPARSH, adding that the State government had already released its share.
"Owing to a technical glitch and three bank holidays, the amount could not be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts on time. The pension will be credited to their accounts starting Monday," she assured.
The State government also issued a clarification urging pensioners not to panic, assuring them that payouts would resume from Monday.
"In Tamil Nadu, 35,37,372 beneficiaries receive pensions under 12 different schemes. Of them, 15.56 lakh receive pensions funded entirely by the State government," the release noted.
SCHEME & BREAKDOWN
Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension:
Age group | Central share | State share | Total
60 to 79 | Rs 200 | Rs 1,000 | Rs 1,200
80 & above | Rs 500 | Rs 1,000 | Rs 1,500
Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension:
Total pension: Rs 1,500 | Central share: Rs 300
Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension:
Total pension: Rs 1,200 | Central share: Rs 300