20 lakh hit as central pension delayed in Tamil Nadu

Beneficiaries under the central schemes have been anxious over the past few days following the non-crediting of pension to their bank accounts.

"I receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,200 on the 5th of every month without fail. But I have not received the amount for August yet. Living alone without any support, this sudden delay has left me deeply worried," said a beneficiary from Karur.

Explaining the delay, Director of Social Security Schemes Gayathri Krishnan said the Union government had issued directives to implement pension schemes through a unique portal, SNA-SPARSH, adding that the State government had already released its share.

"Owing to a technical glitch and three bank holidays, the amount could not be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts on time. The pension will be credited to their accounts starting Monday," she assured.