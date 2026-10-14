Defamation notice: AIADMK seeks Rs 1 cr compensation from Minister Nirmal Kumar

The notice, sent by AIADMK MP and advocate Inba Durai on behalf of party whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy, accused the minister of making allegations about Palaniswami’s control over the party and its assets.

According to the notice, Nirmal Kumar alleged that Palaniswami had brought the AIADMK under his personal control, was working with political opponents towards that end and had reduced the party to a paper organisation.

The notice claimed that the remarks had damaged the reputation of both Palaniswami and the AIADMK. It also demanded that the minister produce evidence to substantiate his allegations.