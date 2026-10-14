Defamation notice: AIADMK seeks Rs 1 cr compensation from Minister Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has sent a legal notice to Minister Nirmal Kumar, demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for allegedly making defamatory remarks against party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The notice, sent by AIADMK MP and advocate Inba Durai on behalf of party whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy, accused the minister of making allegations about Palaniswami’s control over the party and its assets.
According to the notice, Nirmal Kumar alleged that Palaniswami had brought the AIADMK under his personal control, was working with political opponents towards that end and had reduced the party to a paper organisation.
The notice claimed that the remarks had damaged the reputation of both Palaniswami and the AIADMK. It also demanded that the minister produce evidence to substantiate his allegations.
The AIADMK has asked Nirmal Kumar to withdraw the remarks within seven days, issue a public clarification, apologise publicly and refrain from repeating the allegations without evidence.
The notice further demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for the alleged damage to the reputation of Palaniswami and the party. It warned that failure to comply with the demands within the stipulated period would lead to legal proceedings, including criminal action.