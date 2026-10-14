TVK will take a call if AIADMK MLAs switch sides: Minister Arunraj

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event at Kilpauk Medical College here, the minister made it clear that while his party has no plan per se, it remains open to evaluating political developments as they unfold.

"See, we don't have any targets... We don't have any mission in this. When those MLAs, because of the factors within their own party, reject their leadership and come to us, let's see. In due course, we will see," he said.

Arunraj also announced that the Health Ministry would soon formally launch a "positive health policy" to disseminate vital preventive healthcare advisories to the public.