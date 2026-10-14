TVK will take a call if AIADMK MLAs switch sides: Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister K G Arunraj said on Wednesday that the ruling TVK will not actively solicit defections, but will take a call if legislators from the AIADMK choose to switch sides after rejecting their own leadership.
Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event at Kilpauk Medical College here, the minister made it clear that while his party has no plan per se, it remains open to evaluating political developments as they unfold.
"See, we don't have any targets... We don't have any mission in this. When those MLAs, because of the factors within their own party, reject their leadership and come to us, let's see. In due course, we will see," he said.
Arunraj also announced that the Health Ministry would soon formally launch a "positive health policy" to disseminate vital preventive healthcare advisories to the public.
Recalling a measure announced during the budget session, he underscored the critical need for lifestyle modifications.
During the recent budget session, he introduced a multi-pronged state mission aimed at curbing excessive salt intake to combat rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.
Citing scientific studies, which indicate that people in the state consume an average of 7 to 8 grams of salt daily, well above the WHO recommended limit of under 5 grams, Arunraj said: "Even a 1 gram salt reduction in our daily diet will help in a significant way to reduce heart disease and hypertensive diseases.