Deeply saddened: TN Industries Minister Keerthana mourns death of 3 workers at Hosur facility

My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time. I have spoken to the district administration and directed them to extend all necessary support to the affected families and ensure that the situation is addressed with utmost urgency," she said.

Emphasising that industrial growth must prioritise employee security, Keerthana assured that strict measures will be undertaken to prevent such tragic incidents in future.

"The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.