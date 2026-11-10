Three contract workers die after inhaling toxic gas at Tata plant in Krishnagiri

The deceased were identified as Sarathikumar (25) and Akmal Babu Bhai (28) of Dharmapuri district, and Kaveri (32) of Hosur. They were cleaning the tank when they reportedly lost consciousness and collapsed after inhaling the gas.

Other workers rescued them and rushed them to a private hospital in Hosur. However, all three died on the way to the hospital. Their bodies were sent to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Rayakottai police rushed to the manufacturing unit and launched an investigation. The incident occurred at the Marigold plant of Tata Electronics Ltd in Vanniyapuram, which employs around 18,000 people from Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.