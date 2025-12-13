Deepam row: DMK polarising minorities to enable BJP, says Seeman

TIRUCHY: Taking a divergent view of the Tiruparankundram deepathoon controversy, NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Saturday alleged that the ruling DMK was enabling the BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu by facilitating a poll issue over the lighting of the lamp.

Claiming that the BJP had never agitated for public causes, he said the party’s protest over lighting a lamp near a dargah in Tiruparankundram was made possible due to the DMK’s role. “The DMK is responsible for creating space for the BJP to make ripples in the State,” he alleged.

He accused the DMK of simultaneously campaigning against the BJP to polarise minority voters, calling it a conspiracy to consolidate votes. Referring to DMK's past political alliances with the saffron party, Seeman recalled how the party's late patriarch M Karunanidhi had once praised the BJP.

Seeman justified his participation in the RSS-organised event celebrating Bharathiar and said he would speak about Mahakavi, even at DMK's events, if invited.

Meanwhile, Seeman hit out at the two Dravidian majors, saying that the parties, taking turns to rule the State, for decades prioritised electoral politics over people-centric governance. He alleged that the DMK had failed to introduce any meaningful welfare measures and termed the announcement of the next phase of the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme as an attempt to mislead the public.