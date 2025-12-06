Deepam issue: Jayakumar renews AIADMK-BJP strains

CHENNAI: Former minister and AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar’s sharp criticism of the BJP has brought renewed attention to tensions within the AIADMK–BJP alliance, amid the dispute over lighting a lamp atop Tiruparankundram Hill continues to cause unrest in Madurai district.

Tension has persisted after the Madurai district administration denied permission for Hindu organisations to light a lamp on the pillar at the summit, despite the Madurai Bench of the High Court allowing the ritual in a designated area.

The administration cited potential law-and-order concerns. Jayakumar, who had earlier said the traditional lamp-lighting at the usual spot should continue, told reporters at the Jayalalithaa memorial on Friday that there had always been an indirect relationship between the DMK and the BJP. He alleged that the DMK would extend full support to the BJP after the forthcoming Assembly elections.

His remarks stand in contrast to the position taken by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who said the DMK government should have permitted Hindu organisations to light the lamp in line with the High Court’s directive and accused the government of politicising the issue.

Jayakumar’s comments have revived longstanding concerns over the alliance, which has often been described as one formed under pressure, with reports of friction among grassroots workers and dissatisfaction among sections of the AIADMK leadership.

With just four months remaining for Assembly elections, his public attack on the BJP has intensified doubts about the cohesion of the alliance and the unity within the AIADMK.

“The AIADMK is above caste, religion, and race. In Tirupparankundram issue, our stance is that ageold traditions must be followed. Apart from that, I did not make any specific comment. Once the general secretary expresses a view, only that view can be reiterated by me. The AIADMK will not accept politics done in the name of caste, language, or religion,” said Jayakumar. “Since the issue is currently in court, I cannot comment further.”

