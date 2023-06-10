Decision made to hold schools on Saturdays too: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday stated that the decision has been made to hold schools on Saturdays due to the late reopening of schools after summer vacation.

He also stated that there will be a shortfall of 4 hours per subject in the coming academic year and assured that classes will be conducted in such a way that the students are not burdened and the teachers will not be affected.

On June 5, the State Education Minister announced the postponement of the reopening of schools for Classes 6-12 from June 12 and Classes 1-5 from June 15 due to prevailing heatwave conditions in the State.