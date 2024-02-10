Deceased dolphin calf washed ashore in Panaiyur Kuppam Beach

CHENNAI: A dolphin calf, which was only a few months old, was found washed ashore dead in Panaiyur Kuppam Beach on Friday morning.

According to Dr Supraja Dharini, founder of TREE Foundation, the Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphin calf had injuries around its head.

"We do not know the cause of death. The tongue of the calf is cut. This suggests possible entanglement in fishing gear. By size of the calf, the calf was assumed as a newborn - only a few months old," she explained.

Indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins are commonly seen along the east coast of India and they would swim close to the shore.

"They can be seen at a distance of 100 meters from the shore. They can also go deep sea too. Several sightings of indo-Pacific Humpback Dolphins were recorded," she added.

On December 23, fishermen in Chinnandi Kuppam near Injambakkam found a deceased Risso's dolphin.

The sub-adult dolphin measured a length of 115 inches and weighed over 480 kg.

As there were no external injuries, it was inferred that the mammal could have drowned to death after getting entangled into fishing gear.