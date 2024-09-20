Debt-ridden woman attempts suicide after poisoning 3 kids in Tenkasi; 1 dies

MADURAI: A 40-year-old woman in Tenkasi attempted to kill her three children and end her life after having consumed poison on Thursday. Utchimagali, who resided at Chellapillayarkulam near Kadayam, poisoned her three children including Palani Sakthi Kumaran (7), Indravel (6) and Pravin Kumar (3) with oleander seeds before consuming herself.

Since her family had fallen into debt and was unable to clear it, Utchimagali, a SHG member, got frustrated and took the extreme decision. Utchimagali waited for the moment until her husband Kumaravel left the house.

Some of her neighbours managed to rescue them by taking them to Kadayam GH. They were referred to Tenkasi GH. Much to agony, Pravin Kumar (3) died on the way to hospital. Since three other survivors required constant ventilator support, they were referred to Tirunelveli GMC College Hospital, sources said.