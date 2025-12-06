Debate on Mekedatu project meaningless DPR is not yet finalised: CWMA chairman Saumitra Kumar Haldar

TIRUCHY: The feasibility of the construction of the Mekedatu dam has not yet been completed, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also not been finalised, and so the debate on the dam is pointless at this moment, said Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) Chairman, Saumitra Kumar Haldar, here on Friday.

Haldar, who was in Thanjavur, visited the Grand Anicut and inspected the water distribution system to Cauvery, Vennar, GA Canal and Kollidam with the Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department engineers, explaining the process.

While speaking to the media, Haldar said, the report about the Mekedatu dam construction by the Karnataka government was with the CWMA for the past two years.

Since the feasibility of constructing the Mekedatu dam is not complete and the technical and commercial aspects are also not finalised, the report was sent back to the Jal Sakthi department, and no document is pending with the CWMA, he said.

Answering a query, Haldar said that the Karnataka government, which has proposed the technical derivation, is yet to find the funding eligibility for the project, and Karnataka is yet to submit proper documents. Only then, the discussion will be made whether to go ahead with the project or not.

“While the DPR about the Mekedatu dam has not yet been finalised, the debate about the dam is meaningless,” Haldar said.

He also said that the Mettur and Bhavani Sagar reservoirs have more than 90 per cent of storage, and so the farmers may not face any water scarcity.

Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee, Director V Mohan Murali, Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department Chief Engineer Sivakumar, Superintendent Engineers Dileepan and Sukumaran were also present.

Later, a group of farmers led by PR Pandian, president, Coordination Committee for All Farmers Associations, submitted a petition urging the Karnataka government to withdraw the Mekedatu dam.