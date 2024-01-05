Deaths in TN police dept up by 30 last year

CHENNAI: The number of police personnel who died in 2023 stood at 313, which is higher by 30 when compared to 283 deaths in 2022, according to statistics provided by the constabulary in the State.

In November 2023, 40 police personnel lost their lives. Deaths were minimum at 15 in March.

Of the total 313 deaths, 46 personnel in khaki took their lives — including an officer in the rank of DIG — while 59 died of heart attack and another 145 due to ill health. In 2022 also, 46 police personnel died of suicide in the State, police sources noted.

As many as 55 police personnel were killed in various road accidents in the State while another six succumbed to cancer.

“Last year also 46 police personnel had killed themselves. All these deaths are happening despite the department spending a good amount of money in the name of wellness programmes in the State,” noted another constable.

During the COVID-19 pandemic waves in 2020 and 2021, the death toll was much higher in the police department. In 2020, 337 police personnel died, while in 2021, the number was 414, one of the highest in recent history.

The Chennai city police had initiated a programme called ‘Magilchi’ for the welfare of police personnel to attend to the problems of frequent absentees, chronically ill patients, alcohol addicts and persons having suicide tendencies.

“Improper diet, lack of sleep, and hectic schedules are adding to the stress of our cops, who even otherwise have a strenuous job that demands them to be vigilant round the clock. While all kinds of problems pile up, right from their training to higher hierarchy posts, what is lacking is an outlet for their stress. Also, they get no form of help to cater to their mental health,” said Vandhana, clinical psychologist at V-Cope.

“Moreover, there can be a stigma within their groups as well, even if the signs are seen and one wants to seek help because cops are expected to be mentally strong socially,” she added.