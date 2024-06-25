Death toll rises to 60 in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, over 150 who consumed spurious liquor still hospitalised

CHENNAI: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 60 on Tuesday, according to the District Collectorate.

A total of 154 people are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals in the state after consuming 'paper arrack' mixed with methanol earlier last week. 111 persons are admitted at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College Hospital while 11 are being treated at JIPMER, Puducherry; 29 persons are undergoing treatment in Salem and 4 are in the Viluppuram government hospital.

Seven individuals, believed to be owners of a chemical plant in Madhavaram, Chennai, that supplied the methanol, have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) of Tamil Nadu police, led by SP Shantharam, has begun a thorough investigation into the tragedy.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's family and established a one-member commission led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the cause and prevent future hooch tragedies in the state.

The CM also announced Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

