Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy goes up to 58

CHENNAI: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 58, with one more person succumbing on Monday morning.

A 34-year-old man named Manikandan from Siruvangur, who was undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital after reportedly drinking 'paper arrack' mixed with methanol last week, died today.

With this, the number of victims in the tragic hooch incident increased to 58 from yesterday’s number of 57 while over 80 people are still admitted to local hospitals.

On Sunday morning, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing arrested the methanol supplier involved in the case, Sivakumar, who was hiding in Chennai and was handed over to the CB-CID for further investigation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each victim's family and established a one-member commission led by a retired High Court judge to investigate the cause and prevent future hooch tragedies in the state. The CM also announced Rs 50,000 each to persons undergoing treatment from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.