Death toll in Arani van accident rises to 2 as another child passes away

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy died after succumbing to his injuries, taking the toll in the Arani van accident to two, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Selvaraj, a silk saree weaver from Sivasakthi Nagar area in Thuntharigampattu village near Arani in Tiruvannamalai, was travelling with around 27 people including his son Naveen (7), his mother, relatives and friends to the Pondicherry Sri Prathiyangara Devi Temple, on the auspicious day of Ashtami on Monday.

Three vans carrying the devotees were en route to the temple when the rear tyre of the last van burst on the Arani-Chetpet highway near Vinnamangalam. This caused the vehicle to overturn and crash.

An eight-month-old child Hemeswaran, son of Natarajan, a passenger in the van, died on the spot.

Later last night, Selvaraj's son Naveen, a class 2 student, succumbed without receiving treatment.

Arani police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.