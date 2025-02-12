Death by consuming tablet: Rs 5L compensation announced, district admin hands over free patta assures house construction

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the Class 7 girl who died after consuming deworming pills in the school and Thanjavur district administration handed over a land patta for 2.5 cents to the family after which the family members permitted postmortem of the body.

As Kavibala fainted and died after consuming deworming pills at Pallathur Government Higher Secondary School, the members of her family resorted to a roadblock protest at Pattukkottai Main Road refusing to accept the body.

On Tuesday, the deceased girl’s kin along with the members of the Tamil Nadu Cattle Rearers Association headed by its president Saravanan staged a protest in front of the Pattukkottai GH where the body of Kavibala was kept and demanded that the postmortem could be done only by a team of doctors they identify and a compensation of Rs 5 crore is given.

On information, the Thanjavur Collector B Priyanka Pankajam, SP Rajaram, Peravurani MLA Ashok Kumar, Pattukkottai RDO Jayashree, DSP Ravichandran, Deputy Director (Health) Kalaivani and other officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting members of the family.

The Collector distributed a free land patta for 2.5 cents and assured the construction of a house through the government scheme and employment to one of the members.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members.

Subsequently, the protesting members withdrew the agitation and accepted the body after a postmortem. The MLA Ashok Kumar paid tribute to the body and handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the parents of the deceased Kavibala.