Deadline to apply for TET extended till Sept 10 after website crashes due to high traffic

CHENNAI: As the official website of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) crashed due to high traffic on Monday afternoon, the deadline to apply for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) has been extended till 5 pm on September 10.

TRB in August announced that the TNTET for 2025 will be conducted on November 1 and 2 for paper I and II, respectively.

Hence, candidates swamped to apply for the tests, especially on the final day, causing the official website to crash.

Hence, TRB had directed candidates to submit an online application on https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/.

Any candidate clearing the exam and subsequent interviews will be eligible to teach classes from 1 to 8 in TN, as per the minimum qualification set by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The exams, both paper I and II, will be conducted for 150 marks, with candidates mandatorily having to clear the language paper Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada or Urdu.

Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the TET was previously held in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2023. Though the call for TET was made in 2023, the exam was held in 2024 and the results of the same were released in 2025.

Following this, the DMK government in July appointed 2,457 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) in state-run schools.

Meanwhile, with regard to the Supreme Court ordering TET as mandatory for new teacher appointments and in-service teachers across India, the Tamil Nadu government is considering a special TET and also filing a review petition with the court.

On September 1, the SC ruled that TET will be non-negotiable for new teacher appointments and those in-service. And, importantly, teachers across India, appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, who have more than five years of service pending, will have to clear TET in the next two years.

And, the teachers who were unable to clear TET, within the stipulated time will be forced to face compulsory or voluntary retirement.

This order of the SC will be applicable for teachers who take classes for students from 1 to 8. And, if TN has to implement TET, more than 1.30 lakh teachers from government and aided schools will be forced to sit for the exam.